Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Joint CDC and FDA Statement on Vaccine Boosters

wnctimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available for those aged 12 and up. People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta. People who are not vaccinated remain at risk. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated. We encourage Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.

www.wnctimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Cdc#Americans#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Do I Need a Vaccine if I Already Had COVID-19?

One of the most common questions our experts hear is, “Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve already had COVID?”. It’s a good question and one that Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s understands. “It can be confusing because there...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine | WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot | Fauci defends Biden's support for recommending vaccines 'one on one'

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. This is not an urban legend. A Minnesota city advised residents not to release pet goldfish into ponds and lakes – or else they could grow to the size of a football. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Public HealthKCBD

FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of...
Public HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

Face masks recommended for those vaccinated against COVID — in these cases, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its face mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing that the agency now recommends that, in areas with “substantial and high transmission” of the virus, fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools, to help prevent the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.
POTUSFortune

COVID vaccines, variants, and boosters are a nuanced storm

Last chance! As I mentioned a week ago, we're looking for nominations for Fortune's latest 40 Under 40 list, our annual roundup of the top business, government, cultural, and other up-and-coming stars beneath the age of 40, and the deadline is fast approaching. Once again, if you have any nominees in mind in health care (or other) spaces or questions about the exact requirements, head on over here. The last day to submit nominations is this upcoming Monday, July 19.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy