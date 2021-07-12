10 Really Good Products That Will Help You Survive Summer’s Hottest, Most Miserable Days

As I write this, the temperatures outside in New York City are hovering around 100 degrees. Every time I walk outside, it feels like I've stepped into a microwave oven, and within minutes I'm hot, sweaty, and miserable. While there's quite literally nothing any of us can do about the weather (le sigh), what we can do is stock up on things that will help make the days slightly more bearable. Below, some of the best summer products that will help us all get through summer's most sweltering days feeling slightly less miserable. Or at the very least, less sweaty and smelly.

Atop the list of things you need when it's hot as hell: sunscreen. This one offers SPF 50, and has the added skin benefits of being ultra-hydrating and brightening. Plus, it can even protect against breakouts.

The next best thing to having a spa-grade misting shower in your backyard, this antioxidant-spiked mist refreshes and cools summer skin, while also protecting it from environmental aggressors that can exacerbate issues.

I can't possibly be the only one who sweats to the point of stinking when the weather gets this hot, and this "anti-odorant" spray is a quick fix. It's made with fruit acids that wipe away odor-causing bacteria, and a single spritz is enough to keep your pits and feet B.O. free.

These shorts were made for days when it's too damn hot to wear clothes. They're lightweight and breathable, and look almost work appropriate when paired with a button-down.

The thought of having to deal with the discomfort of an underwire digging into sweaty skin is more than I can personally handle. This bra will be the only one you want to wear in your workouts and beyond.

All that sweat is bound to leave you—and your skin—dehydrated, which is where this hydration drink comes in. Powered by pomegranate, amla berry, and hyaluronic acid, it is literally a tall drink of (watermelon-flavored) water.

Keep your water bottle (or rosé bottle) ice cold with this cute little cooler, which can hold up to six cans. It comes with a crossbody strap, so is basically just a refrigerated purse you'll want to take with you everywhere.

We could all use a little extra motivation to work out when the weather is scorching (personally, I just want to lie on the beach and drink strawberry daiquiris), and each of these bands is emblazoned with a quote to keep you going. The pack comes with five resistance loops that range from light to super heavy, which means there's one for every type of strength-training workout.

Derms recommend doubling down on vitamin C when you're planning to spend more time outside, and this sciencey serum is a great way to do it. It's made with 15 percent vitamin C THD ascorbate—which the brand claims is 50 times stronger than most formulas on the market—and it will keep you protected all summer long.

