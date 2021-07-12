Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

10 Really Good Products That Will Help You Survive Summer’s Hottest, Most Miserable Days

By Zoe Weiner
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcqaY_0aurM7kQ00

As I write this, the temperatures outside in New York City are hovering around 100 degrees. Every time I walk outside, it feels like I've stepped into a microwave oven, and within minutes I'm hot, sweaty, and miserable. While there's quite literally nothing any of us can do about the weather (le sigh), what we can do is stock up on things that will help make the days slightly more bearable. Below, some of the best summer products that will help us all get through summer's most sweltering days feeling slightly less miserable. Or at the very least, less sweaty and smelly.

You might notice that shopping on this page is a little different than what you’re used to. Never fear; we’ll talk you through it. With the Well+Good SHOP, you can now add products to your cart right from this article page. Just click on a product below and more details will pop up in a new window. Hit “add to cart” and voila! That’s it! As you read more SHOP articles, you can keep adding products to your cart and check out when you’re ready (look for the cart icon on the right side of your screen).

1. ZitSticka MEGASHADE, $40

Atop the list of things you need when it's hot as hell: sunscreen. This one offers SPF 50, and has the added skin benefits of being ultra-hydrating and brightening. Plus, it can even protect against breakouts.

2. Soleil Toujours Cocofleur Antioxidant Hydrating Mist, $36

The next best thing to having a spa-grade misting shower in your backyard, this antioxidant-spiked mist refreshes and cools summer skin, while also protecting it from environmental aggressors that can exacerbate issues.

3. Surface Deep Anti Odorant Spray, $18

I can't possibly be the only one who sweats to the point of stinking when the weather gets this hot, and this "anti-odorant" spray is a quick fix. It's made with fruit acids that wipe away odor-causing bacteria, and a single spritz is enough to keep your pits and feet B.O. free.

4. Ethos Basic Biker Shorts, $39

These shorts were made for days when it's too damn hot to wear clothes. They're lightweight and breathable, and look almost work appropriate when paired with a button-down.

5. Ethos Basic Bra, $28

The thought of having to deal with the discomfort of an underwire digging into sweaty skin is more than I can personally handle. This bra will be the only one you want to wear in your workouts and beyond.

6. Golde Skin Hydration Ade, $15

All that sweat is bound to leave you—and your skin—dehydrated, which is where this hydration drink comes in. Powered by pomegranate, amla berry, and hyaluronic acid, it is literally a tall drink of (watermelon-flavored) water.

7. Dagne Dover Tavi Cooler, $75

Keep your water bottle (or rosé bottle) ice cold with this cute little cooler, which can hold up to six cans. It comes with a crossbody strap, so is basically just a refrigerated purse you'll want to take with you everywhere.

8. Bala Bands, $25

We could all use a little extra motivation to work out when the weather is scorching (personally, I just want to lie on the beach and drink strawberry daiquiris), and each of these bands is emblazoned with a quote to keep you going. The pack comes with five resistance loops that range from light to super heavy, which means there's one for every type of strength-training workout.

9. Covey Next Up Vitamin C Serum, $59

Derms recommend doubling down on vitamin C when you're planning to spend more time outside, and this sciencey serum is a great way to do it. It's made with 15 percent vitamin C THD ascorbate—which the brand claims is 50 times stronger than most formulas on the market—and it will keep you protected all summer long.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Tags: Well+Good SHOP

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Bacteria#Ice Cold#Weather#The Well Good Shop#Golde Skin Hydration Ade#Derms#C Thd#Well Good A Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

10 Must-Have Products for Every Summer Adventure on Your Calendar

Forget staring at the sunshine through your (home) office window—it's time to get outside and make the most of what the summer months have to offer. After a year spent indoors, 'tis the season of adventure, and packing your weekends with hiking, biking, and trips to the beach is the best way to take advantage of all that summer has to offer. Plus, considering that spending time outdoors is good for your mental health, there's never been a better way to spend your PTO (or a better excuse to play hooky and go on a hike).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Well+Good

The Long-Lasting Fragrance That Turned Our Editor Into a ‘Perfume Person’

Most of us don't think much about our perfumes beyond the fact that they make us smell good. But by the time our signature scents reach our pressure points, they've gone through a seriously sciencey formulation process that would give your high-school AP chem knowledge a run for its money. In the latest episode of What the Wellness, Ella Dove, Well+Good's director of creative development, gets the inside scoop on exactly how it's done.
Shoppingmorningbrew.com

3 Must-Have Products to Help You Stay Cool All Summer

Current passions: peach iced tea, Florence Pugh, and linen sheets. This newfound interest is fueled by Parachute, whose linen sheets are airy and keep me sweat-free. They arrive super soft but get dangerously softer over time….making my bed an oasis away from the borderline unbearable NYC humidity. Daily Brew writer...
Pet Servicesdogoday.com

7 Products to help your dog beat the heat this summer

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication. Much like their human companions, our dogs just want to enjoy the sunshine all summer long—but spiking temperatures can...
DrinksPosted by
Parade

Summer Sips! Rosé Paloma Is the Refreshing Cocktail You'll Crave On the Hottest Days

The Rosé Paloma cocktail is a refreshing summer drink perfect for sipping poolside or during happy hour at home. A Paloma cocktail is typically made with blanco tequila, grapefruit soda and lime juice. This recipe, courtesy of Lillet, adds Lillet Rosé, a French wine-based aperitif, for a unique twist on the classic cocktail. If you can’t find grapefruit soda, you can use a mix of soda water and grapefruit juice instead. You can also use a reposado tequila if you prefer. Add a sprinkle of sea salt and a lime wheel or orange wheel garnish and enjoy!
LifestyleFast Company

10 products that will help you sleep cooler at night

I’ve used this section as my platform to let the world know: I don’t like the heat. That said, my apartment can sometimes turn into a horrible swampland—leaving me to abandon my oven for three months, and huddle in front of a well-designed air conditioner instead. The worst part isn’t the days of strategically aligning fans and open windows to create a cross breeze, it’s the night. That’s when heat from my 5-story brownstone can creep through the walls and into my bedroom, leaving me to wake up in a sweat bath several times through the evening.
ApparelPopSugar

20 Loose Fitting Dresses That Will Help You Survive the Summer Heat

Why do we love loose dresses? Let us count the ways. First of all, and perhaps most importantly, they're so comfortable. You can move around in it, and you don't have to wear pants, which is a top selling point for us. Plus, there are so many pretty loose dresses that are available right now; they prove that a loose dress does not have to equal a potato sack. From shirtdresses to floral styles, minis and maxis, the possibilities are endless. Whether you're trying desperately to beat the heat this season or just looking to bulk up your summer wardrobe, might we suggest one of these stylish picks?
Behind Viral VideosMic

Can TikTok's new résumé feature really help you find a job?

Trying to find a job is its own special kind of hell. Sending out your résumé and cover letter to potential employers takes so much time and emotional energy and because some don’t even bother to reply, it often feels like you're just sending things into the void. And in true TikTok form, TikTok wants to save us from this.
LifestyleHow Stuff Works

Can Lettuce Water Really Help You Sleep?

Lettuce water is just lettuce steeped in hot water, but is there something about it that can help to cure insomnia? Teresa Crowder/HowStuffWorks. If you've ever experienced bouts of insomnia, you know there are few things as aggravating as not being able to sleep. People try almost anything to catch a couple good hours of sleep, from popping a melatonin or Benadryl to prescription drugs, earplugs, white noise machines and weighted blankets. But what if dozing off was as simple as steeping a few leaves of iceberg lettuce in hot water? According to some TikTok users, it is.
MakeupTelegraph

6 best new season make-up products you'll find in our beauty team's summer kit

It finally feels like summer is in the air, and while we still have a few weeks until the turn of the season, things are certainly looking up as life seemingly gets back to a new 'normal'. Amid sunny spells and on-again, off-again showers, we've been busy trialling out some of the best new season make-up products to land on the virtual Telegraph beauty desk.
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

APL Just Launched the Running Shoe of the Summer, and a Podiatrist Gave It His Stamp of Approval

The inspiration for APL's latest shoe launch came from a stack of pancakes (hey, we told you in our 2021 Trends report that sneaker tech was going to new places this year). After a long run through Tokyo, the brand's founders stopped for breakfast, took one look at the fluffy pile of carbs on the table, and thought "that would be amazing to run on." Two years and a whole lot of innovation later, the coolest shoe of summer 2021 is finally ours for the taking.
Electronicsgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 9 Misting Fans for Summer’s Hottest Days

Rather than simply blowing around warm air, misting fans add moisture for extra cooling, and they're particularly effective in arid climates. Options are as varied as any regular fan you might buy, including corded, battery-operated, and rechargeable fans, and styles such as pedestal, wall-mounted, and ground fans. There are even mini handheld misting fans that are great for the beach, and models with clamps to attach to a desk or exercise equipment. Whether you're looking for something affordable that'll get the job done or want a high-end misting fan for your patio, read on for our top recommendations.
Weight LossSHAPE

Can Drinking Chia Seed Water Really Help You Lose Weight?

TikTok is good for a lot of things — think, staying up to speed on the latest dance trends and memes — but is it a reliable source for health advice? Eh, it depends. If there's a doctor on TikTok providing tips, such as this dehydration skin check, you can feel more comfortable trusting it (btw, this tip is totally legit), but others may seem too good to be true.
Electronicskomando.com

18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency

Life has a way of sweeping you off your feet. Not in the romantic, exciting way — in the dangerous way that turns your whole world upside down. Take, for example, the power outages that rippled across southern and central states last year. Once this emergency struck, millions of Americans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy