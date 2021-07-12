Cancel
Why the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Is Summer’s Most Thrilling Motorcycle

mensjournal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the early 2010s, motorcycle sales exploded in the midst of the pandemic. Sales in the first quarter of 2021 were up nearly 40 percent, and that’s on top of the nearly 50 percent boost in 2020, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council. But 2020’s boom was mostly on the dirt and adventure bike side. Why? In part because a lot of those are relatively affordable. Buying a motorcycle that costs not much more—and frequently less—than the price of a lot of electric bicycles, feels like a reasonable splurge for a lot of new or renewed riders. You can understand, then, why Royal Enfield is now bringing more affordable offerings to its lineup. If it works on dirt, why not on the road, right? The new Meteor 350 is a steal, at $4,399.

www.mensjournal.com

#Royal Enfield#Riding Motorcycle#The Meteor 350#Indian#Tripper Navigation#Google Maps#Gps#Abs#Interstate
