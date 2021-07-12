Tuesday's Iowa regional final softball capsules

Bettendorf (24-15) at Muscatine (35-3) Need to know: Winners of 16 straight, Muscatine is the top-ranked team in 5A and looking for a second consecutive trip to state after reaching the semifinals a year ago. Senior Avarie Eagle is hitting .516 with 10 home runs and a state-best 67 RBIs. Leadoff hitter and outfielder Rylie Moss, an Iowa signee, has a .515 average with 12 extra-base hits and 35 stolen bases. Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa form a nice 1-2 punch in the circle, a combined 34-3 with 198 strikeouts in 204 innings. ... No. 13 Bettendorf earned a split with Muscatine in the conference doubleheader on June 21, winning 4-3 and losing 9-1. Emily Rigdon was the winning pitcher and Bre Caffery had three hits in the victory. The Bulldogs are vying for back-to-back state trips as well. Rigdon and Sophia Del Vecchio have teamed for 18 homers and 85 RBIs.