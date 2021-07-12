Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Review: Train Station Renovation The Fun Derails Quickly

By Marielle Bokor
Posted by 
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, you like a concept so much you’re willing to accept some major stumbles just to get a chance to try it out. This has been true more times than I’d like to admit in games and other areas of interest for me. I’ll stick with a show or a game longer than I know I should because I keep hoping it’ll take a turn and things will improve–root for the underdog and all that. It’s why I keep checking out new “flipper” type games. I’ve been burned before, but the idea that I could play out my house flipping dreams without having to invest in actual real estate or have any actual building skills keeps me hoping for a game that’ll finally scratch that itch. When House Flipper turned out to be a flop, I wasn’t mad. Just disappointed. Castle Flipper was a step in the right direction, if different, but it still had a lot of the same problems. But the third time’s a charm, right? Well, not if you’re checking out Train Station Renovation. And in retrospect, I am mad.

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
213
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Train Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Blightbound Review – These Dungeons Aren’t Deep

Booting up the pre-release build of Blightbound, with the officially supported controller in hand, I watched a cool cinematic explaining the basic plot of this dungeon crawler. The sun has disappeared, and what’s left of humanity must band together to try and defeat the evil force that took it away. I then loaded into the tutorial, and several seconds later, the game crashed.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Time Looping The Forgotten City Wants You to Break the Golden Rule

The Forgotten City is a first person adventure game about a mystery in a hidden, underground Roman city. You play as a traveler who stumbles upon the ruins, and becomes trapped in the long-dead city. The city is crumbling, but gilded with gold and full of golden statues stuck in postures of fear. Soon, you stumble on a portal that sends you back 2,000 years and thrusts you into the heart of a mystery that involves ancient politics, deception, and angry gods. You can choose to approach The Forgotten City’s story in whatever way you’d like—through wits, bribery and clever problem solving. And while The Forgotten City’s open world encourages you to explore and try different solutions, you always have to be aware of The Golden Rule. If any person in the city commits a sin—murder, theft, etc.—then the entire population will be turned to gold. It’s a harsh reality to live in, but the population is trapped underground in their gilded city—and it’s up to you to stop it. To do so, you’ll need to exploit The Golden Rule and the ensuing time reset.
pockettactics.com

Pokémon Unite Lucario – build, items, and moves

Pokémon Unite is here, and with it comes a flurry of Pokémon you can take with you into battle. Whether you’re playing with friends or uniting with randoms online, you’ll see a familiar stack of faces with Pikachu, Talonflame, Charizard, and Garchomp all joining the ranks in the newest addition to the Pokémon gaming franchise.
Video Gamesestnn.com

FFXIV: Make It Rain – How To Get Vexed

Everything you need to know to get the new emote in FFXIV’s current in-game campaign event!. Campaigns are frequent in FFXIV, and the rewards from the in-game events are usually always worth your effort. And currently you can get your hands on the brand new ‘Vexed’ emote by participating in...
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Fantasy Smith VR (Oculus Rift)

Available on: Windows (not anymore though, as it was removed from Steam) Thank you Circle Entertainment for sending us the review code!. Have you ever wanted to own a blacksmith shop? With smooth jazz playing, customers nagging you, the satisfying sound of your hammer against metal, this game is for you. Fantasy Smith is a blacksmith simulation game where you are given a request for a certain type of weapon, and you are tasked to create it using the materials that you have to work with. You will either have to make a waraxe, a dagger, or a sword.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Blair Witch VR on Oculus Rift S Rarely Delivers

I wasn’t big into horror in my childhood years–maybe it’s because I’m easily scared. Even so though, when The Blair Witch Project came out, I saw it. Hardly anyone didn’t go for that downward spiral of a hike through the woods and even less people weren’t at least a little freaked out by it. It had good tension and pacing and built up to those final big well-earned scares. Even if it’s been a while, The Blair Witch Project was a household name and so, when Blair Witch VR came out, I suspected it might be an interesting new addition to the “franchise” as it were. After all, VR is already such an isolation chamber, something that can be eerie on its own–it’d be easy to pack in the scares and really get my heart rate up. Well, it didn’t turn out that way, unfortunately.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Grab 100 free gems for Hunt Royale in our redeem codes giveaway

If you've been scouring the web looking for some Hunt Royale redeem codes then you have come to the right place. We have teamed up with the developers and gathered together over 400 Hunt Royale redeem codes to give away to our readers. The codes will be distributed on a...
Gamblingwegotthiscovered.com

The Best Cooperative Board Games

While it might be fun to stamp friends into the ground when playing board games now and then, there’s something special to working with everyone to take on a massive challenge. Cooperative board games allow players to not have to compete against each other, but against some greater foe together to achieve victory.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Punishing: Gray Raven Beginners Guide and Tips

Punishing Gray Raven is a fast-paced ultra-stylish hack and slash Action RPG developed and published by a Hong Kong-based company Kuro Technology co Ltd. With the release in July, players can now download it via Google play Or App Store. In this Punishing Gray Raven beginners guide, players will learn about basic strategies, tips, and tricks to get started with the game’s basic mechanics.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to fix Dead by Daylight Error Code 8012

When attempting to play Dead by Daylight, players may get error code 8012 on occasion. Even though the game has been mostly error-free, 8012 pops up now and again. Here is how to fix the error if you encounter it in Dead by Daylight. How to fix Error Code 8012.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Kitaria Fables: gameplay trailer and developer walkthrough

PQube have shared a brand new trailer for Kitaria Fables, the cute action-adventure game developed by Twin Hearts and released in about two months in Europe and North America. It gives us a good look at the gameplay of this paw-tastic game!. Here’s the trailer:. Want to see even more...
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Stalk Through the Exclusion Zone in Chernobylite

Ever since I was a kid I’ve had a bit of an obsession with nuclear apocalypse and catastrophe. It’s no wonder, then, that I was a bit of a nerd about the Chernobyl disaster decades before the HBO series. Imagine my surprise, then, that Chernobylite takes its subject matter so seriously as to include some pretty impressive recreations of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and its interiors. But those are just flavor and atmosphere to a game that’s about surviving in Chernobyl’s exclusion zone as you look for clues, avoid mercenaries, and brave radiation and the creatures that come from it.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review: The Ascent

Progression is a key part of enjoying games, and the heavy lifting is often done by making the player stronger through loot and levelling up. In order to do that, combat is a great way to keep players coming back for more. On that front, Curve Digital and Neon Giant’s The Ascent do get things more right most of the time for an action-shooter, but for everything else, the game just falls short of what it could have been.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review: Eldest Soul

In a market full of Souls-like experiences, it can be hard to stand out. Fans of the genre are used to the high skill ceiling and the insane challenges that await, where only the most daring would take on these action-roleplaying games designed to punish every single mistake. Yet, for Fallen Flag Studio, the developers have created something that is exciting from start to finish, without being unnecessarily obtuse and over-the-top with Eldest Souls.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Neon Lights and Gunfights inThe Ascent

I think there’s a severe lack of fun action role-playing games (ARPGs) lately, especially those that go away from the sword and sorcery theme for something a little bit more futuristic. The Ascent is full-blown sci-fi cyberpunk dystopian, and while I wouldn’t have personally thought of that as a great setting for an ARPG, it turns out that it’s an incredibe fit, especially for the combination of explosive gunplay and grungy neon washed out sci-fi streets.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Steam Deck Should Be Able To Run VR Games

For the past couple of weeks now, there’s been plenty of chatter about Valve’s Steam Deck. It was a surprising and big reveal for the game industry. Valve is no stranger to hardware product releases in general. We even saw Valve take a big step into VR within the past. Although their most considerable success in terms of hardware might just be the Steam Deck. This device is not available yet, but we’re still hearing more about what the piece of hardware can do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy