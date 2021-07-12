Review: Train Station Renovation The Fun Derails Quickly

Sometimes, you like a concept so much you’re willing to accept some major stumbles just to get a chance to try it out. This has been true more times than I’d like to admit in games and other areas of interest for me. I’ll stick with a show or a game longer than I know I should because I keep hoping it’ll take a turn and things will improve–root for the underdog and all that. It’s why I keep checking out new “flipper” type games. I’ve been burned before, but the idea that I could play out my house flipping dreams without having to invest in actual real estate or have any actual building skills keeps me hoping for a game that’ll finally scratch that itch. When House Flipper turned out to be a flop, I wasn’t mad. Just disappointed. Castle Flipper was a step in the right direction, if different, but it still had a lot of the same problems. But the third time’s a charm, right? Well, not if you’re checking out Train Station Renovation. And in retrospect, I am mad.