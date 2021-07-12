Cancel
MLB

CC Sabathia on Kumar Rocker: 'I love this kid'

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 15 days ago

Working as an analyst for MLB Network for Round 1 of the 2021 MLB Draft, CC Sabathia said that he “loves” Kumar Rocker, the Vanderbilt righty who went No. 10 overall to the Mets.

