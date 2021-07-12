Barber to coach Troy football; Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons appears unlikely to play football this fall

John Barber has a new high school football team to coach. His old team might not have a season to play later this year. After eight seasons leading the Holy Trinity program, a merged team centered around Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons in Schenectady, Barber was officially appointed last Wednesday as Troy High School’s varsity football coach. Barber inherits that role from Bob Burns who — after leading the Flying Horses to three undefeated seasons and two state championships in six seasons — was hired in June to coach football at CBA.