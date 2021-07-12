Review: Surreal Where the Heart Leads Is a Meandering, Pointless Journey
I’ve always been a fan of narrative-driven games: I sunk my teeth into point and click adventures in my youth, and used to preach about how video games can tell stories that movies and TV can’t. I still believe that, for the most part, video games can tell a story in a more personal way than other media, since you’re in the control or directing the action in some way, even if it’s a rudimentary binary choice. Where the Heart Leads is a narrative-drive game that tells a personal story about on man’s life and what led him to where he is now, told in a dream-like, surreal way.thirdcoastreview.com
