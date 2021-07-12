37-year-old man fatally shot in Long Beach, suspect sought

Photo courtesy of Highway Patrol Images , Flickr ( CC BY 2.0 )

Police Monday were searching for a suspect who fatally shot a 37-year-old man in Long Beach.

The suspect on Sunday followed Bernardo Solorio of Long Beach on foot to an apartment complex located in the 300 block of East 17th Street and shot Solorio before running from the scene toward Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at about 9:15 a.m. and found Solorio suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, and he was taken by paramedics to a hospital in critical condition.

LBPD detectives were informed at about 7 p.m. Sunday that Solorio died of his wounds at the hospital, according to the LBPD.

No motive was provided for the shooting, but police are investigating it as being gang-related.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.