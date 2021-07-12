Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

37-year-old man fatally shot in Long Beach, suspect sought

By City News Staff
Posted by 
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqbOW_0aurLZAU00
Photo courtesy of Highway Patrol Images , Flickr ( CC BY 2.0 )

Police Monday were searching for a suspect who fatally shot a 37-year-old man in Long Beach.

The suspect on Sunday followed Bernardo Solorio of Long Beach on foot to an apartment complex located in the 300 block of East 17th Street and shot Solorio before running from the scene toward Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at about 9:15 a.m. and found Solorio suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, and he was taken by paramedics to a hospital in critical condition.

LBPD detectives were informed at about 7 p.m. Sunday that Solorio died of his wounds at the hospital, according to the LBPD.

No motive was provided for the shooting, but police are investigating it as being gang-related.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
42
Followers
253
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Carlos Reyes#Crime Stoppers#Police#Lbpd Homicide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy