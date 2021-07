It’s time to take to the tee and practice your swing for a game or two of (socially-distanced) miniature golf with the family. Keep the games interesting and check out the attractions at these metro Detroit putt-putt courses, featuring castles, goofy creatures, Egyptian pyramids and wild themes that let players time travel, walk the ocean’s floor and more. You can even find glow-in-the-dark putt-putt!