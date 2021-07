Think about (something) too much or for too long. My heart jumps at the sound of my phone alarm waking me up for the day. Immediately, I am set into panic mode and hastily grab my phone from my nightstand. What time is it? Am I late? Did I get any missed calls? Text messages? Emails? Am I prepared for the day ahead of me? Am I forgetting to do something? An assignment? A test? A person I need to return a call to? I have yet to be awake for a full minute yet I’m flushed, clammy, anxious and expecting the absolute worst. It takes going through my mental checklist — the whos, whats, whens, wheres, whys and hows that make each of my worries more complex — and making sure all my affairs are in line for me to finally calm down. Chill out. Everything is okay. Get your day started.