Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Meridian Clinical Research Acquires Sterling Research Group of Cincinnati, Ohio

Times Union
 15 days ago

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research network, has acquired the assets and operations of Sterling Research Group. The acquisition includes Sterling’s three sites in Cincinnati, and expands Meridian’s footprint to 27 sites nationwide. Effective immediately, Meridian will operate Sterling’s sites at the following three locations:

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Drugs#Clinical Trials#Prweb#Rn#Bsn#Platinum Research Network#Cro#Mcrmed Com#Ne#Sterling Research Group#Acrp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
Michigan StatePosted by
99.1 WFMK

Chief Sitting Bull Came to Michigan in 1885 For Only One Reason

There have been many famous Native Americans over the years:. Powhatan (father of Pocahontas) …..and many others that have graced our land. One of the most famous Indian chiefs was Sitting Bull, who was not from Michigan, but hailed from South Dakota. He was instrumental in Custer’s Last Stand at Little Big Horn in the summer of 1876; he was not part of the battle, but gave his warriors guidance, courage, and spiritual leadership.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 North Carolina Tight End Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State. “This has been very hard,” Gosnell said in a post on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment.”
Lakeland, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center Welcomes Radiation Oncologist

Lakeland, FL – The Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center is pleased to introduce the latest addition to their team of cancer-fighting specialists. David W. Graham, Jr., MD is a radiation oncologist who treats patients from the campus at 1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. Dr. Graham received his medical...
Canceronclive.com

Approaches to Treatment of Ph+ ALL

A discussion on how to approach the treatment of a pediatric or AYA (adolescent and young adult) patient with ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) who is Philadelphia chromosome positive (Ph+ALL). Ibrahim Aldoss, MD: Dr. McCloskey, now, moving to the Philadelphia chromosome-positive ALL [acute lymphoblastic leukemia], how did this evolve recently with...
Ohio Statepresspublications.com

Ohio State Veterinary Clinic

The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine recently opened the doors to its new Frank Stanton Veterinary Spectrum of Care Clinic.
Cedarville, OHcedarville.edu

Professor Begins Two-Year Drug Research Project

Dr. McKenzie Grinalds, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, was recently selected to participate in the American College of Clinical Pharmacists Foundation’s (ACCP’s) Mentored Research Investigator Training (MeRIT) program. Over the next two years, Grinalds will undertake a self-designed pharmacy-related research project. “The ACCP Foundation seeks to represent its members working...
Kenosha, WIcarthage.edu

Research Assistant

The Neuroscience Department at Carthage College is seeking a Research Assistant to work in the NIH-funded program of Dr. Steve Henle. the Research Assistant will have the opportunity to work in nearly all facets of Dr. Henle’s research program. The successful applicant will provide research support and help coordinate daily operations for a series of projects. Dr. Henle’s research focuses on understanding the role of the hippo signaling pathway and the cytoskeleton in eye development, degeneration, and regeneration using the zebrafish model system. The critical work of this position is to provide research assistance, including: collecting, organizing and analyzing data breeding, genotyping, and developing new zebrafish lines, as well as basic operations for Dr. Henle’s research related to his NIH grant. In the future, a very successful research assistant may move on to additional roles that include scientific writing and independent project planning. Priorities will be determined by a combination of deadlines, PI needs, and project needs. The research assistant will interact regularly with the project team members, including Dr. Henle and undergraduate students, to review outcomes and milestones related to the project.
Schenectady, NYTimes Union

Company plans Schenectady self-storage center

SCHENECTADY – A pair of brothers, originally from the Capital Region and now based in Atlanta, Georgia, are looking to build a 100,000 square-foot self-storage center on Erie Boulevard. Diamond Point Development, run by Jason and Aaron Sommer, is looking to build the class A climate-controlled facility at 1806 Erie...
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...

Comments / 0

Community Policy