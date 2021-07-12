Wilson Sonsini beefs up emerging companies practice in Austin

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said Monday that it has added corporate partner Brian Dillavou from Shearman & Sterling in Austin – the latest lawyer move in Austin as its booming tech and startup scene drives demand for legal talent.

Dillavou, who is joining the firm’s emerging companies practice, touted Wilson Sonsini's technology client base in a statement and said "working closely with entrepreneurs, start-ups and leading venture capital firms is built into the fabric of the firm."

He will work with former colleague J. Matthew Lyons, who joined the firm from Shearman in April. The two lawyers were part of a team that opened Shearman's Austin office in 2018.

“(Matt) joined about three months ago and we had worked together for 11 years, going back to Andrews Kurth Kenyon before," Dillavou said. "He's a great friend and mentor.”

Dillavou declined to identify clients who might be making the move with him to Wilson Sonsini. While at Shearman, he represented clients in the technology, fintech, life sciences and consumer packaged goods sectors, from early stage financing all the way up to initial public offerings or mergers and acquisitions.

In addition to reuniting with Lyons, he said he's eager to work with Wilson Sonsini partners Robert Suffoletta and Scott Craig, whom he knows from past deals "and generally through our Austin startup ecosystem."

"I've always known Wilson as a great office here, a great brand, great lawyers,” he said.

Silicon Valley-based Wilson Sonsini has been in Austin for over two decades and now has about 35 lawyers there.

"Austin is very much the active and growing market we expected it to be for technology and life sciences innovators, as well as investors," said managing partner Douglas Clark in a statement.

Austin has seen a steady influx of new law firms over the past year. Kirkland & Ellis, the highest-grossing U.S. law firm, opened a new office in the city in April, and O’Melveny & Myers announced a new office led by a team of energy-focused Thomson & Knight attorneys last month.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan opened an Austin office at the start of the year with a pair of IP litigators from McKool Smith and Scott Douglass & McConnico.