Nespresso has launched the 'Vertuo Next', a robust, pod-based espresso machine with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionalities. Measuring 5.5 x 16.8 x 12.4 inches and weighing 8.8lbs, the new model is larger than previous Nespresso machines and also has a unique, rounded design. According to Nespresso, the design team took an eco-conscious approach to developing the machine, which is why the unit is made from 54% recycled plastic. This updated model also comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality, catering to those who wish to operate the machine hands-free. Like Nespresso's previous versions, this coffee maker will provide users with five different serving sizes: Espresso, Doppio Espresso, Gran Lungo, Mug, and Alto.