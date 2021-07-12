Fairfax appeals housing mandate, citing few jobs, fire and flood risk

Fairfax has joined a long list of cities and towns in Marin appealing the Association of Bay Area Governments’ regional housing mandate. The idea to appeal has been on the table for months. At a Town Council meeting June 16, Town Manager Garrett Toy said he had filed an appeal but told the council later he misspoke. A letter to the state appealing the town’s 490-unit assignment with a note about concerns for housing equity was unanimously approved by the council Wednesday. The deadline to file was Friday.