Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax, CA

Fairfax appeals housing mandate, citing few jobs, fire and flood risk

By Natalie Hanson
Marin Independent Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfax has joined a long list of cities and towns in Marin appealing the Association of Bay Area Governments’ regional housing mandate. The idea to appeal has been on the table for months. At a Town Council meeting June 16, Town Manager Garrett Toy said he had filed an appeal but told the council later he misspoke. A letter to the state appealing the town’s 490-unit assignment with a note about concerns for housing equity was unanimously approved by the council Wednesday. The deadline to file was Friday.

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfax, CA
Marin County, CA
Real Estate
Marin County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Marin County, CA
Business
County
Marin County, CA
Fairfax, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Commuting#The Association Of#Town Council#Building#Abag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy