Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Min Woo Lee, second title and pass for Open

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The second career title on the European Tour (the first in a Rolex Series event), the pass to play the Open Championship and the satisfaction of beating many world champions, starting with number 1, Jon Rahm. Min Woo Lee wins the Scottish Open comeback and takes it all. In North...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Campillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Open Championship#Golf Course#The European Tour#Scottish#Australian#English#Belgian#The Renaissance Club#Spaniard#Azzurri#Norwegian#The Pga Tour#The Munich Eichenried#Zoom#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Golf
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsGolf Channel

Viktor Hovland on first meeting his Norwegian teammate: 'I hated him'

KAWAGOE, Japan – As team chemistry goes, this wasn’t exactly what one would expect from Olympic countrymen. “I hated him,” Viktor Hovland smiled Tuesday at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Hovland was referring to his Norwegian teammate for this week’s Olympics, Kristian Johannessen. It all started when Hovland was deciding where he...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Lucas Glover, fourth title with great comeback

In Silvis (USA), Illinois, Lucas Glover wins the John Deere Classic golf comeback and returns to success ten years after the last time. With a partial final closed in 64 (-7) - with a bogey and 8 birdies, including five in the last six holes - the American recovered eleven positions and celebrated his fourth title (figure including a Major) on the PGA Tour.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

European Team Championships, Germany won

One silver and one bronze medal. Then, a sixth and a ninth place. This is the booty of Italgolf at the European Team Championships. The Azzurri "Boys" - Elia Dallanegra, Pietro Guido Fenoglio, Marco Florioli, Sebastiano Frau, Flavio Michetti and Alessandro Nardini - came close to the feat in Denmark and, at Birker ›d's Fures› Golfklub, surrendered only in the final in front to Germany with the result of 4.5-2.5.
GolfCBS Sports

2020 Olympics golf odds, picks: Best bets for Tokyo Games include Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

There are fewer golfers participating in the 2020 Olympics than would be at a normal professional golf event, which seemingly would make it simpler to wager on because there are not as many potential outcomes. The flip side of this is that the favorites -- the players that are the most well-known -- have much shorter odds than normal, which could mean there's not as much value to be found among players with real win equity.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Nasa Hataoka: "Impossibile in this weather"

She built her victory in the first round, accumulating a six-shot lead over two pursuers at the end of the third. Then, she was declared the winner without even taking the field in the fourth lap, canceled due to bad weather. Nasa Hataoka with a total of 194 (61 69...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Cameron Champ: “It is not all about the golf"

When Matthew Wolff opened a window into the mental challenges of balancing golf and personal happiness at the recent United States Open, Cameron Champ understood. “For me it's not all about golf. I talked to my wife, I talked with my coach. I just try to have a more open-minded...
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Tommy Fleetwood's caddie FIRES SHOTS at Bryson DeChambeau

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bryson DeChambeau had to field a controversial question that accused him of never shouting 'fore' when hitting his ball towards a crowd. The 2020 US Open champion claimed that he shouts '99% of the time' when he hits a wayward drive, but Tommy Fleetwood's caddie clearly begs to differ.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Classy Message For Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa played a dominant fourth round on Sunday at Royal St. George’s to win the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes. The victory marks the 24-year-old’s second major championship ending atop the leaderboard in just eight starts. Morikawa proved to be the most consistent golfer throughout the weekend, shooting...
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Collin Morikawa’s Girlfriend Reacts To Open Championship Win

It’s a good time to be Collin Morikawa. The 24-year-old golfer joined an elite club on Sunday, winning The Open Championship. The former Cal-Berkeley golfer finished the tournament at -15, two strokes up on the second place finisher, Jordan Spieth. Morikawa is now one of two golfers to win both...
College Sportsearnthenecklace.com

Collin Morikawa’s Net Worth: How Did the Young Golfer Build His Fortune?

Collin Morikawa's Estimated Net Worth: $11.88 Millions. Collin Morikawa continues to ascend! The young golfer just added the 2021 British Open win to his growing list of titles and prizes. Besides the cash prizes, sponsorship deals and smart career choices add to his wealth. Now Collin Morikawa’s net worth in 2021 is estimated at $7.0 million, with more room to grow. It’s no surprise that he is counted among the top earners in professional golf. A glimpse into how he built his fortune illustrates Morikawa’s potential to be one of the standout golfers on the PGA Tour.
GolfPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Golfer Justin Thomas sends great tweet about Olympic village

Justin Thomas sent a great tweet about the Olympics on Tuesday in Japan. Thomas is among the golfers representing the US at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old shared some perspective about the Olympics, while poking fun at himself. He joked that he went to the Olympic Village for a workout on Monday night and that nobody was fighting him for the 20-pound weights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy