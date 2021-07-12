CareSource and Appriss Insights Partner to Improve Health Care for At-Risk Individuals in Ohio

Atrium Health is piloting a virtual nursing program in Charlotte in an effort to enhance patient care. Atrium ramped up the program at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when nurses were struggling to meet demands and many patients required isolation. A movable camera is placed in a patient's room and enables a nurse to watch and communicate with that patient via video. Each virtual nurse in the pilot oversees about 10 patients, said Patricia Mook, vice president of nursing operations at Atrium.