Rain or shine, Bolts fans will celebrate with the team

Tens of thousands of basketball fans lined downtown Milwaukee for a special parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century on July 22. For the 2.5 mile route that left from the Milwaukee County War Memorial and arrived at the Fiserv Forum, a caravan of vehicles comprised of SUVs, pickups, flatbeds, and open-air buses transported the Bucks players with team owners, management, staff, and families. Also participating in the parade were elected officials Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. Previous team owner and former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl kicked off the event.