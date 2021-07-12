Stephen A. Smith Issues Apology For Shohei Ohtani Comments
Stephen A. Smith quickly found himself on the receiving end of backlash after he made comments about Japanese-born MLB star Shohei Ohtani on Monday’s episode of First Take. During a segment of the show, the ESPN host implied that the United States would struggle to embrace Ohtani because he uses an interpreter. Although the Los Angeles Angels star speaks English, Smith appeared to gloss over that fact and claim that MLB’s home-run leader would not be able to entice fans because it is not his primary language.thespun.com
