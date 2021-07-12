Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stephen A. Smith Issues Apology For Shohei Ohtani Comments

By Zach Koons
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephen A. Smith quickly found himself on the receiving end of backlash after he made comments about Japanese-born MLB star Shohei Ohtani on Monday’s episode of First Take. During a segment of the show, the ESPN host implied that the United States would struggle to embrace Ohtani because he uses an interpreter. Although the Los Angeles Angels star speaks English, Smith appeared to gloss over that fact and claim that MLB’s home-run leader would not be able to entice fans because it is not his primary language.

thespun.com

Comments / 6

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
164K+
Followers
33K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Espn#The Asian Community#African American#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith secretly tried to boot Max Kellerman from ESPN’s First Take

Stephen A. Smith recently found himself in hot water for a controversial opinion on Los Angeles Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani, which he had since taken back. The ESPN host apologized for it on Tuesday during the opening of First Take, and whether the people he offended have forgiven him or not, his job in Bristol does not seem to be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, his co-host in the program, Max Kellerman probably had no idea about the rumor on Stephen A. Smith making moves behind his back to get him off the show, as mentioned in a reactionary piece b Drew Magary of Defector:
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
MLBNY Daily News

This is who Stephen A. Smith is

In the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith allowing his mouth to run faster than his brain, it’s surprising the Bristol Faculty didn’t send him to Denver Tuesday night to apologize directly to Shohei Ohtani prior to MLB’s All-Star Game. That particular edition of “SportsCenter” would have attracted big-time eyeballs....
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is slammed for 'xenophobia' after complaining that the Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 'still needs an interpreter'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is being accused of xenophobia after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews negatively impacts Major League Baseball's popularity. 'The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I...
NFLaudacy.com

The Media Column: ESPN has a Stephen A. Smith problem

Stephen A. Smith’s xenophobic remarks about Shohei Ohtani’s inability to be the face of baseball wasn’t his only piece of offensive commentary from Monday. When lambasting Team USA for its exhibition loss to Nigeria, Smith butchered the names of several Nigerian players to make a theatrical point about their lack of talent.
NFLYardbarker

Could Jeremy Chinn be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL?

Major League Baseball is seeing something that hasn't happened in nearly a century - a two-way player having success and lots of it. Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is taking the baseball world by storm as both a position player and a pitcher. Going into the All-Star break, Ohtani led the league with 33 home runs while also posting a 4-1 record on the mound.
NBAWISN

'Welcome to our terrible city!': ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responds to Bucks fans

MILWAUKEE — Lifelong Bucks fan Jay Matthes had the rare opportunity to welcome ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to Fiserv Forum Sunday night. "Welcome to our terrible city Stephen A.," Matthes said as Smith walked into the Milwaukee Bucks' arena. The comments come after ESPN's "First Take" panelists trashed Milwaukee, calling...
NFLInland Valley Daily Bulletin

MLB’s Rob Manfred on Shohei Ohtani, Trevor Bauer, rule changes

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s exploits have made an impact on the leaders of both sides of Major League Baseball’s administration. Union head Tony Clark and Commissioner Rob Manfred each singled out Ohtani during their opening remarks when they held their annual meeting with members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday morning.

Comments / 6

Community Policy