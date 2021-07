Q. My sister is 69 years old. She worked at a casino for 27 years but she’s now on temporary disability. She has used up her Family and Medical Leave Act time. Because she has been sick she has used up her FMLA. She collects Social Security. Can she get unemployment or other benefits? Also, she can’t afford her condo anymore — I want her to move in with me — but she owes $60,000 on the mortgage and $40,000 for home improvements with a program with the county. What are her options?