Geraldine “Jerry” Reeves Mark Obituary
Memorial service for Geraldine “Jerry” Reeves Mark, age 95, of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00P.M. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Jeremey Skaggs, Willie Sanchez, Johnny Pierce, Jerry Gillispie, Ricky Fullen and Cort Alford serving as pallbearers and Staff of Heart to Heart Hospice and Staff of Lakeview Health and Rehab serving as honorary pallbearers. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Mark passed away peacefully on July 10, 2021 at Lakeview Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Winnsboro, Texas.frontporchnewstexas.com
