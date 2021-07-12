Yankees select pitcher Will Warren with the 243rd overall pick in the 2021 Draft
The Yankees are going all in on pitchers on the latter parts of the draft levels on Monday, selecting Will Warren out of Southeastern Louisiana University. Warren was awarded a considerable amount of recognition in 2021: 2021 LSWA All-Louisiana (2nd Team), 2021 All-Southland First Team, 2021 Southland All-Academic (1st Team), 2021 Southland All-Conference (1st Team), 2021 Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week (May 23), 2021 Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week (April 19) as well as Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.www.pinstripedprospects.com
