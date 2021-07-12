Pinstriped Performances: DSL Season Underway

FCL W 5-2 Brainer Bonaci, SS: 1-2, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 R. Bryan Gonzalez, DH: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K, 2 SB. Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP; W): 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 9 K. Gonzalez is quickly becoming one of the more interesting pitchers in the lower levels for the Red Sox, albeit a little inconsistent. After getting a $250,000 bonus out of Venezuela, he started opening day for the DSL squad in 2019 before coming stateside and doing the same in the FCL this year. Not all of his starts have been great, but his last two have been impressive. Over those two outings he’s racked up 18 strikeouts without a walk over 10 innings of work, allowing only the two runs from this one. He’s a long way away and only 19 years old, but there’s some interesting stuff here to monitor as he moves up the ladder over the next few years. Offensively, Bonaci is recovering from a slow start, and while he’s still hitting below the Mendoza line he’s hitting extra-base hits and drawing plenty of walks to make the overall slash line look all right.