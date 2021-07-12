Cancel
Rockdale County, GA

Rockdale Sheriff’s Office investigating “hate” incident, seeks public’s help

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKDALE COUNTY, GA – The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hate incident targeting Mexicans. On July 11, 11:10 a.m., deputies responded to the 2600 block of Twin Oak Drive about a hate incident. Deputies observed profanity and derogatory wording directed toward the Mexican community spray painted on the outside of a home as well as several vehicles parked in the home’s driveway.

