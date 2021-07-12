Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Mike Missanelli Show 7-12-21

975thefanatic.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrone Johnson filling in for Mike Missanelli today and the word of the day is options. Options for the Phillies going into the All Star Break after winning a series at Boston. The finale of that game had to get creative in personnel because several players were out due to COVID protocols. Tyrone asked the question, if this same thing happened to the Eagles, would fans be in the same mindset? (00:00-16:05) Tyrone went to the phone lines for your calls (16:05-44:24) Corey Seidman, from NBC Sports Philadelphia, joins the show to talk about the Phillies first half of the season, the momentum they had going into the All Star Break and what the second half may bring. (44:24-57:24) More of your calls (57:24-1:47:17) Kevin Kinkead, from Crossing Broad, joined the show talk about the Philadelphia Union and should the Philadelphia Fan Base show them more support (1:47:17-1:58:25) More discussion on the All Star Game and the Philadelphia Union and the OPTIONS they present for the rest of the show till Sound Off (2:42:52) then we wrapped up the day (2:44:57)

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#All Star Game#Phillies#Covid#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Crossing Broad#The Philadelphia Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 7-13-2021

John opens with his thoughts about Zack Wheeler not being named the NL All-Star starting pitcher (0:08-23:41). Stephen A Smith crossed a line yesterday with his comments on Shohei Ohtani (23:41-47:59). The guys discuss soccer fans’ seeming resistance to growing their game (47:59-1:12:07). John discusses the unvaccinated athlete in today’s professional sports (1:12:07-1:36:11). Jamie has a lot of hope for DeVonta Smith (1:36:11-1:59:50). Bob questions the dual CEO role between the Sixers and New Jersey Devils (1:59:50-2:24:58). John and Jamie go back and forth on whether or not the Sixers season was successful (2:24:58-2:47:08). The show wraps up with a rebrand of a team (2:47:08-3:08:37).
Sports975thefanatic.com

The Draft Lines Show 7-16-21

The Draft Lines Show with Devon Givens and Jaime Lynch!. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic, Mike’s sports acumen, witty pop-cultural references and overall fun persona are just a […]
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 7-15-2021

Today is the 14th anniversary of the Phillies losing 10,000 games. Anthony goes on a rant about how much dreck we have witnessed as Phillies fans, and how the 93 Phillies are the most overrated Philadelphia Sports team (0:00-24:05) Anthony talks about the childhood wonders of sports, and asks if you would go back to your childhood self to relive your childhood sports experiences, or if you would rather experience them as a kid today (24:05-70:43) Anthony and Andrew go a little morbid in this segment with the worst ways to die (70:43-92:36) What’s a Candyland for adults? (92:36-113:46) Show concludes with your favorite sports experiences as a kid (113:46-END)
Sports975thefanatic.com

Sound Off 7-13-21

Sound Off 7-12-21 05:21 Download July 12th. Kevin Kinkead Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 7-12-21 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (47 minutes ago) 2815 episodes. The John Kincade Sho‪w‬
MLB975thefanatic.com

With The Phillies Off, These Prospects Are Making Noise

The Phillies will return to action post All-Star break on Friday with a doubleheader. But the minor leaguers continue to play on down on the farm. And while the Phillies farm system leaves a lot to be desired, these prospects have been playing well as of late!. The former #1...
Baseball1013thegame.com

The Huddle with Arnie and Rich FULL SHOW 7-19-21

Rich is back from his vacation. Who did the Bruins protect in the upcoming expansion draft? Red Sox lost 2 of 3 from the Yankees. Bucks are one win away from a championship. Arnie’s karaoke history!. Subscribe : iTunes.
Baseballchatsports.com

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/24/21: Welcome to the Ginn show

*All results from games played on Friday, July 23, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (23-46) BUFFALO 10, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX) Buffalo actually led in this game, and did so immediately, with Mason Williams hitting a solo shot in the first inning. The Mets tacked on in the second inning, with one run coming off a Cesar Puello single and another off an Albert Almora sacrifice fly. The lead did not last long, as Josh Walker served up a three run bomb in the third. The Mets got the lead back shortly in the fifth, on the back of a Patrick Mazeika single, but quickly — and decisively — lost the lead in the bottom of the frame.
NFLUSA Today

Howie Roseman on whether Zach Ertz will be on the Eagles roster for Week 1

The Eagles opened training camp on Wednesday and a blonde hair Zach Ertz arrived and appeared to buy into what Nick Sirianni is selling. After months of speculation about his future in Philadelphia, GM Howie Roseman told the media that he fully expects Hurts to be on the roster for the season opener in September.
GamblingPosted by
Yardbarker

Watch: BetOnline All Access - Full Show 7/16/21

This weekend sports schedule features the NBA Finals, Open Championship, and the start of the 2nd half of the MLB season. Plenty of options to let your money work for you. The BetOnline All Access is back to provide you the latest odds, insights, and predictions to grow your bankroll.
MLB975thefanatic.com

Ryan Weiss, Professional Baseball Player With A Storied Past

Ryan Weiss is a professional baseball player in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. At the time of this interview, he was playing with the Amarillo Sod Poodles however, was promoted to AAA with the Reno Aces shortly after we recorded. Ryan’s dad took his own like and mom died before he...
MLSchatsports.com

Game Thread: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami FC, Kickoff 7:38 PM

Bad news: We’re still in Florida. Good news: u26bdufe0f Sunday Night Football u26bdufe0f. https://t.co/r7mP0exevW#DOOP pic.twitter.com/Yfgpke81ka— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 25, 2021. Inter Miami FC. Injuries/Absences. The following is a list of names from the league’s player availability report. Union. OUT: Jack de Vries (concussion protocol) OUT: Andre Blake (international duty) OUT:...
NFL975thefanatic.com

Lane Johnson Praising Devonta Smith is JUST What We Need

Its been pretty quiet at Novacare as the Eagles prepare to open up training camp. While not much is expected in terms of wins and loses, this season is seen more of a developmental season for the Birds. And one of the biggest new additions that has fans excited is rookie wide receiver Devonta Smith. And apparently his teammates feel the same way.
NBA975thefanatic.com

Shams Charania: “The Sixers Have Opened Up Trade Conversations For Ben Simmons”

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Sixers have opened up trade talks regarding Ben Simmons. In an article just posted to The Athletic, Shams states that the idea was for Simmons and Embiid to coexist under new coach Doc Rivers. And while their relationship has never been closer OFF the court, no one can ignore the elephant in the room. That Simmons poor play had a big impact in the Sixers losing to the Hawks.
UEFAAwful Announcing

The Scottish Professional Football League is heading to CBS Sports and Paramount+

CBS Sports continues to hoover up international soccer rights for Paramount+. On Wednesday, the company announced a new multi-year deal with the Scottish Professional Football League, which reportedly signed a long-term deal with ESPN a year ago (which was apparently much shorter than what we were lead to believe at the time).
MLB975thefanatic.com

In What World Is Zack Wheeler Not The Starting Pitcher For The NL?

Tonight is the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, and the Phillies have two representatives in Colorado tonight: JT Realmuto and Zack Wheeler. Realmuto was already named the starting catcher for the National League this past weekend when leading vote getter at the position Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants was placed on the IL with a thumb injury, and it seemed Wheeler had a good chance to be tabbed as the starting pitcher as well. Jacob deGrom, who has been absolutely transcendent on the mound for the New York Mets this year, elected to skip the All-Star Game in favor of rest. That opened the door for Wheeler – who is 2nd in the NL in strikeouts, and 4th in ERA, and 2nd in the entire NL, position players included, in WAR – to start in place of the man who leads the league in pretty much every statistical category. As a middling team, it seemed the Phillies had a silver lining for the first half of the MLB Season, possibly owning the starting battery for the NL in the All-Star Game. And then yesterday the announcement came down that it would be Max Scherzer starting for the National League instead of Wheeler, Yu Darvish, Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, or really any other starting pitcher on the NL roster.
NFL975thefanatic.com

Another Draft, Same Old Trend For The Phillies

The MLB Amateur Draft has officially concluded, and the Phillies had a solid draft by most accounts. Their top end picks have solid upside, fill needs, and seem to have been highly coveted by other teams. Baseball drafts are not the same as the NFL or NBA Drafts, however. It will be years before we even get a glimpse of the top prospects drafted this year. It is 95% conjecture at this point to say whether or not an individual pick will end up making contributions at the Major League level, so in lieu of that, the critique of this draft is instead in the trends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy