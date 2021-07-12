The Mike Missanelli Show 7-12-21
Tyrone Johnson filling in for Mike Missanelli today and the word of the day is options. Options for the Phillies going into the All Star Break after winning a series at Boston. The finale of that game had to get creative in personnel because several players were out due to COVID protocols. Tyrone asked the question, if this same thing happened to the Eagles, would fans be in the same mindset? (00:00-16:05) Tyrone went to the phone lines for your calls (16:05-44:24) Corey Seidman, from NBC Sports Philadelphia, joins the show to talk about the Phillies first half of the season, the momentum they had going into the All Star Break and what the second half may bring. (44:24-57:24) More of your calls (57:24-1:47:17) Kevin Kinkead, from Crossing Broad, joined the show talk about the Philadelphia Union and should the Philadelphia Fan Base show them more support (1:47:17-1:58:25) More discussion on the All Star Game and the Philadelphia Union and the OPTIONS they present for the rest of the show till Sound Off (2:42:52) then we wrapped up the day (2:44:57)
