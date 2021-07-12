Cancel
Brunswick County, NC

Brunswick County surpasses $1 billion in real estate sales two months ahead of 2020’s record pace

By Zach Drennan
SHALLOTTE, N.C. – Brunswick County’s residential real estate market remained red-hot in June, with increases across the board. Total year-to-date sales increased 43%, marking over $1 billion in sales for the year so far. The inventory of available homes is at an all-time low, and the average days spent on the market is hovering at just 30 days. Although Brunswick County saw record numbers in 2020, total year-to-date sales reached $1 billion in June of this year, which is two months sooner than last year’s record of August.

