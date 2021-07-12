An idyllic, quick trip to Willamette Valley

Jagged peaks, shimmering alpine lakes, and evergreens as far as the eye can see – and that’s before we even get to the mountain goats! It’s hard to overstate the beauty of North Cascades National Park, truly a place that you must experience in person to fully “get it.” But if you want to get a little peek before committing to the entrance fee, there’s no one better suited to sell you on it than Seattle-based travel expert Jess Dales. Click along in the gallery below for a little highlight reel of her visit, from hiking to paddle boarding to braving the icy turquoise waters of one of the park’s 500+ lakes!