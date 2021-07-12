An idyllic, quick trip to Willamette Valley
We are slowly, but surely (and safely!) opening up our lives to the outside world again. It’s been a weird 15 months, and while we aren’t out of the woods just yet - things are opening up well enough to warrant a celebration in the woods. Ok, well, wine country isn’t in the woods exactly - it still feels like a beguiling, blissful getaway far away from the stresses of city life. It is also the perfect trip to take as we transition back to ‘normal life’. The best part? You can make it a road trip.seattlerefined.com
