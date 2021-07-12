James Gunn Thinks New Superhero Movies Are 'Mostly Boring' Right Now
James Gunn, best known for his blockbuster hits Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 involving intergalactic criminals stopping the plans of a warrior to purge the universe, has heads turning with his recent interview declaring boredom when it comes to the superhero genre. He plans to change all that with the next installment in The Suicide Squad franchise, where supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.movieweb.com
Comments / 0