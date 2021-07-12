James Gunn Thinks New Superhero Movies Are 'Mostly Boring' Right Now

James Gunn has revealed a new IMAX poster and when tickets will be available for his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. The release date for The Suicide Squad is almost upon us and the marketing team for the film is now in overdrive. Trailers, posters, and interviews are being revealed and we will soon know who will live and who will die in James Gunn’s upcoming film. Before we get these answers, the director has a few more things to tell us!