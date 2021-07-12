Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn Thinks New Superhero Movies Are 'Mostly Boring' Right Now

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn, best known for his blockbuster hits Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ﻿involving intergalactic criminals stopping the plans of a warrior to purge the universe, has heads turning with his recent interview declaring boredom when it comes to the superhero genre. He plans to change all that with the next installment in The Suicide Squad franchise, where supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Freddie Stroma
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Peter Safran
Person
John Cena
Person
Jai Courtney
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superhero Movies#Gamesradar#Jamesgunn#The Suicide Squad#The Tax Collector#This Suicide Squad#People Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

James Gunn

James Gunn Reveals Kevin Feige Was “in Shock” When Delivering News of Marvel Firing. James Gunn is sharing more details around his 2018 Marvel firing, including how he got the news and his feelings around “cancel culture” following that experience and his eventual rehiring a…. ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Puts...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn’s Reason For Not Directing A Superman Movie For DC Is Pretty Solid

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. And with various cinematic universes currently in the works, some talent has been able to pivot to multiple franchises. Guardians of the Galaxy visionary James Gunn is making his DC debut with The Suicide Squad this August, but he was also approached about helming a Superman flick. Although Gunn’s reasoning for not directing his own Superman movie is pretty solid.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Peacemaker HBO Max Series Wraps Filming with John Cena and Director James Gunn

The first season of Peacemaker has wrapped filming. A spinoff of James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker series stars John Cena as the titular villain who sees himself as a superhero. After more than four months of shooting, Gunn announced on Twitter that the series has just wrapped its first season with a post thanking the cast and crew for their efforts on the project.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

James Gunn Reveals New IMAX Poster For ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn has revealed a new IMAX poster and when tickets will be available for his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. The release date for The Suicide Squad is almost upon us and the marketing team for the film is now in overdrive. Trailers, posters, and interviews are being revealed and we will soon know who will live and who will die in James Gunn’s upcoming film. Before we get these answers, the director has a few more things to tell us!
MoviesCollider

James Gunn in New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Featurette Says the Movie Is “The Way That I Have Wanted to Shoot Every Movie”

Red Digital Cinema has released a featurette with some interesting behind-the-scenes footage of the highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad. Because the featurette is coming from RED Digital Cinema, of course, the main focus is on the cameras which were used to film the upcoming action-packed blockbuster. A lot of innovation and technology went into manufacturing these cameras, and director James Gunn talks excitedly about just how awesome they are.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn confesses that The Suicide Squad saved his life after being fired by Marvel: “I needed this movie”

A few hours ago we published a news story in which James Gunn revived the controversy of “Martin Scorsese and the superhero movies”. In his statements he said that superhero movies “they are movies, above all, very boring for me now. At first I liked them and there are still people who try to do different things with them, so I am not talking about 100%, but many are boring“Also, the director said he accepted The Suicide Squad for this reason.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

John Cena Movie Peacemaker – James Gunn Confirms Filming Has Wrapped!

James Gunn Updates: Although James Gunn’s extremely anticipated DC image The Suicide Squad continues to be a month away, the primary season of the HBO Max spinoff sequence Peacemaker has already concluded filming. The announcement was made by way of Gunn’s Twitter account, demonstrating as soon as once more that the filmmaker is likely one of the most efficient people on the globe.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sean Gunn Is Calendar Man in New The Suicide Squad Character Trailer

Just when you thought there was no way James Gunn could have possibly crammed any more DC supervillains into The Suicide Squad, it's been revealed that Sean Gunn will appear in the movie as Calendar Man. Our first look at the character was revealed in a new featurette teasing some of the many, many characters we'll be meeting in the movie. You can watch the video below.
MoviesPosted by
Android Police

All the new movies and early theater releases you can watch at home right now

This story was originally published on Mar 20, 2020 and last updated on Jul 16, 2021. 3.11 Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Calls The Suicide Squad "The Ultimate All-Time Comic Book Movie"

DC fans are only two weeks away from finally getting to see The Suicide Squad, which was helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn. Yesterday, Gunn paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and John Cena (Peacemaker). The trio clearly had a fun time with Cena showing up in his Peacemaker costume and Gunn sharing some great stories about Robbie on set. During the chat, Gunn also teased that his version of The Suicide Squad is "the ultimate all-time comic book movie."
MoviesComicBook

Margot Robbie Says The Suicide Squad Might Be “The Greatest Comic Book Film Ever Made”

Margot Robbie thinks The Suicide Squad, from the horribly beautiful mind of James Gunn, might be "the greatest comic book film ever made." Described by the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker as a spiritual sequel to the John Ostrander comic books that inspired The Suicide Squad, about a squad of expendable supervillains dispatched on suicide missions, Gunn's first DC film is neither a reboot nor a sequel to Suicide Squad. The 2016 blockbuster from director David Ayer may have introduced Robbie's Harley to the DC Extended Universe, but co-star David Dastmalchian says Gunn's take is "Harley Quinn like you've never seen her before."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Suicide Squad Star Reignites Marvel Vs. DC Debate In New Clip

Up until the release of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, most people were of the opinion that Jai Courtney was an undeniably handsome and yet impossibly bland actor. His work in A Good Day to Die Hard, I, Frankenstein, Divergent and Terminator Genisys gave the impression of someone who’d been made on the production line that designed movie stars from the ground up, but forgot to add any sort of charisma or screen presence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy