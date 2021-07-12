Jrue Holiday Proving to be Milwaukee’s Missing Piece

The NBA Finals roll along as the Milwaukee Bucks will try to even up the series in less than 48 hours. After the Phoenix Suns took the first two games in their arena, the Bucks responded on their home floor with a lopsided victory in Game 3. It was another supreme performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo. This time he had help, and plenty of it. This is the team we all envisioned seeing at the start of the season.