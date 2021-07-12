Cancel
Revolving Plant Tower Is Solar-Powered

By Kristina Panos
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you live in a small or yard-less space, but want to grow things anyway? You’re not totally out of luck — you’ll just have to get creative and probably vertical with your planting scheme. And since apartments and other smallish dwellings often have a limited amount of exposure, it would really help a lot if you could somehow rotate the plants so that they receive even sunlight.

