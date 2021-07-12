WBA declines to reinstate Manny Pacquiao, receives strongly worded letter
This past January, the cretins at the WBA elected to demote “super” welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao to “champion in recess,” citing “Pac-Man’s” lack of defenses since beating Keith Thurman for the belt in July 2019. This move bumped “world” champion Yordenis Ugas into Pacquiao’s old position, but when Pacquiao announced his upcoming August 21st clash with Errol Spence Jr., he also filed to be reinstated.www.badlefthook.com
