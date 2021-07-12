Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

WBA declines to reinstate Manny Pacquiao, receives strongly worded letter

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Bad Left Hook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past January, the cretins at the WBA elected to demote “super” welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao to “champion in recess,” citing “Pac-Man’s” lack of defenses since beating Keith Thurman for the belt in July 2019. This move bumped “world” champion Yordenis Ugas into Pacquiao’s old position, but when Pacquiao announced his upcoming August 21st clash with Errol Spence Jr., he also filed to be reinstated.

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Trevor Bryan
Person
Nonito Donaire
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Gilberto Mendoza
Person
Mahmoud Charr
Person
Keith Thurman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wba#Pac Man#Super Featherweight#Boxing#Combat#Wba#Super Champion#Caveat Emptor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Dallas, TXBoxingNews24.com

Bernard Hopkins predicts Pacquiao vs. Spence & Fury vs. Wilder 3

By Sean Jones: Bernard Hopkins predicts a victory for Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr over Manny Pacquiao for their fight on August 21st. B-Hop doesn’t view it as an easy fight for IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) because Pacquiao is still fighting at a high level, even now at age 42.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Warning’ To Errol Spence Leaks

Arguably the greatest to ever do it, the man they call Mike Tyson is not ruling out the possibility of a total upset when Manny Pacquiao challenges WBC, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mike Tyson knows what he’s talking about, so I don’t think betting against him is wise…Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman tells Spence: ‘See me,’ says fight will happen

By Dan Ambrose: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman says Spence Jr needs to come to see him if he successfully defends his IBF/WBC welterweight titles against Manny Pacquiao on August 21st. It’s hard for former WBA/WBC 147lb champion Thurman to be taken seriously by Errol when he lost his last fight to Manny in 2019, and he hasn’t fought in two years.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Shawn Porter On Who Hits Harder Between Spence and Pacquiao

Next month’s epic fight of the summer between Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao is not long away now. A throwback fight in the welterweight division between an emerging pound for pound champion and a former one. Pacquiao will be more than just the typical older lion against the younger...
Combat SportsUSA Today

Freddie Roach: Manny Pacquiao will knock out Errol Spence Jr.

Freddie Roach didn’t hold back when he was asked on the The PBC Podcast to make a prediction for longtime protégé Manny Pacquiao’s pay-per-view fight against welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas:. Pacquiao by knockout. Roach respects Spence’s power but he believes the IBF and...
Los Angeles, CAUSA Today

Manny Pacquiao: Errol Spence Jr. is better than Floyd Mayweather

Does Manny Pacquiao really believe that Errol Spence Jr. is better than Floyd Mayweather was?. That’s what the 42-year-old Filipino legend said at the news conference in Los Angeles to kick off the promotion for his pay-per-view fight against Spence on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas. Spence, sitting beside his...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao in unusual position as underdog for Errol Spence Jr.

Eight-weight king and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao finds himself in the unusual training position for a fight as the underdog. The “Pacman” is gearing up to battle Errol Spence for the WBC and IBF welterweight titles and has cranked up training in Los Angeles. Posting videos daily, Pacquaio looks in...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Hit Hard’ In Leaked Training Video

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video where he was hit hard with a wooden rod on his abdomen as part of his training.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Boxing’s Two Biggest Little Men in Willie Pep and Manny Pacquiao!

By Ken Hissner: It seems there is a lot of emphasis on boxing the way the heavyweight division goes, even though they provide less excitement in the ring than the smaller weight divisions. Two boxers that carried boxing during their heydays were Featherweight champion Willie “Will o’ the Wisp” Pep...
PetsBoxingNews24.com

Thurman asks Pacquiao if he really named his dog Thurman?

By Chris Williams: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman came up to Manny Pacquiao during Sunday’s kickoff press conference to ask him he still has a dog named ‘Thurman’ from their fight two years ago in 2019. Pacquiao started laughing when Thurman asked him about the dog while he was being interviewed....
Las Vegas, NVBoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr won’t replace Fury to fight Wilder on July 24th

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr says he WON’T replace Tyson Fury as the opponent for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to fight on July 24th on pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) isn’t saying whether he was asked to take...

Comments / 1

Community Policy