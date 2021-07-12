Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Burglar arrested in Columbia City after sawing into bar’s safe

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgZ1g_0aurHJ9G00

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning after the owner of a Columbia City bar spotted the man on security cameras.

Around 4:30 a.m., the owner saw a man on security cameras and believed he was sawing into something.

When officers arrived at the 3800 block of South Ferdinand, they found the front door had been pried open and a portable saw used to break into the safe inside.

Police found and arrested the man in the kitchen.

The police also recovered a portable saw, other tools and several bags of money.

He was booked into King County jail for burglary as well as three outstanding burglary warrants.

Police are investigating if this break-in is connected to other, similar break-ins in the area.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
48K+
Followers
61K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia City#Burglary#Seattle Police#Security Camera#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man critically hurt in South Lake Union hit-and-run

SEATTLE — A man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood Tuesday. It happened around 3:10 p.m. near a homeless encampment at Dexter Avenue North and Mercer Street. Seattle fire medics took a 30-year-old man, who lives at the encampment, to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy