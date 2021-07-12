Burglar arrested in Columbia City after sawing into bar’s safe

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning after the owner of a Columbia City bar spotted the man on security cameras.

Around 4:30 a.m., the owner saw a man on security cameras and believed he was sawing into something.

When officers arrived at the 3800 block of South Ferdinand, they found the front door had been pried open and a portable saw used to break into the safe inside.

Police found and arrested the man in the kitchen.

The police also recovered a portable saw, other tools and several bags of money.

He was booked into King County jail for burglary as well as three outstanding burglary warrants.

Police are investigating if this break-in is connected to other, similar break-ins in the area.

