Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Time Chris Pratt Challenged Dave Bautista to a Wrestling Match

TVOvermind
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of people have said and done some silly things when they were either drunk or high on something. What’s unfortunate is that a lot of folks don’t remember it the next day and have to face the consequences of what they said. In Chris Pratt’s case though, this could have been a lot worse than it turned out to be. Had his costar Dave Bautista taken Pratt’s Ambien-induced wrestling challenge seriously it’s very likely that Chris would have been folded up like a pretzel. But the two tend to get along so well that it was easy for Dave to shrug and laugh it off once everything was explained since Chris, who apparently wrestled as an amateur in the past, nothing like the WWE, didn’t even recall sending the message. But one can easily imagine that if Pratt and Bautista were to step into the same ring that the match wouldn’t last very long unless Chris could find a way to escape. It’s true that Pratt has bulked up over the years and managed to get in great shape for his current roles as an action star, but there’s a big difference between hitting the gym to look the part and taking on the actual experience of a wrestler.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Time#Combat#Mma#Wcw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
WWEPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Shares Honest Thoughts After Getting Mistaken For The Rock In New Dune Post

We're living in a sort of golden age of professional wrestlers turned actors. While audiences have seen many different figures make the jump from wrestling to acting over the years, it's been to varying levels of success. Today, we have three of the most successful wrestlers turned actors working at the same time, in Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena. They were once all stars of WWE and they're now playing roles in major Hollywood blockbusters, but otherwise, they are very different people. And Dave Bautista would really like everybody to know that after being mistaken for The Rock.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Mediocre Chris Pratt Movie’s Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Since Chris Pratt first hit the Hollywood big time thanks to his star-making performance in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, he’s very rarely strayed from the charming, charismatic and quick-witted template that served him so well in his mainstream breakthrough. In fact, the overwhelming majority of his live-action movie...
MoviesCollider

How Chris Pratt Lost His Way as a Leading Man

In 2014, there was something at least somewhat unique about Chris Pratt getting to headline a major blockbuster like Guardians of the Galaxy. True, he was a white guy named Chris, which made him one of many among Marvel Cinematic Universe leading men. However, the blockbuster landscape at this point was about finding the next teenage heartthrob in the vein of Robert Pattinson or Josh Hutcherson. Contrasting that was Pratt, a guy in his mid-30s who had abs to spare but was more dorky than dreamy. He couldn’t even hand off an Infinity Stone without accidentally dropping the precious item.
UFCIGN

Dave Bautista Takes on the Disney Bundle as "The Streamer"

Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista stars in Disney's newest ad campaign, as "The Streamer," who exemplifies the streamer in all of us that watches everything from The Mandalorian to Love, Victor to the current UFC fight. The Disney bundle is an offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ all for just $13.99/month; or upgrade to ad-free Hulu for $19.99/month.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Bane Creator Says Dave Bautista Would Be Perfect Casting

In case you hadn’t noticed, Dave Bautista wants to play Bane. Not only has he found himself being linked to the role for years, with plenty of fan art being created imagining how he would look as Batman’s hulking adversary, but he even burst into a meeting with Warner Bros. and demanded the part, even though he was talking with the studio for something else entirely.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Peacemaker: Gunn & Cena Discuss Character, Dave Bautista Offer & More

With James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hitting theaters and HBO Max starting August 6 and the John-Cena-starring spinoff series Peacemaker having just wrapped production ahead of its January 2022 debut, Gunn and Cena have started hitting the press junket to begin promoting both projects. In the following interview with EW, the duo discuss what makes the character so interesting, who Gunn went to before Cena, and how Peacemaker will dial things up from The Suicide Squad.
SoccerNew Scientist

The Tomorrow War review: Chris Pratt time travels to save our future

FOOTBALL fans, don’t you just hate it when yobs invade the pitch? Schoolteacher Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is watching soccer on television with his daughter Muri when heavily armed soldiers fall from the sky, ruining a perfectly good goal. They have their reasons. Where they are from, 30 years in...
MoviesJournal Tribune

Chris Pratt battles aliens in long, fun, THE TOMORROW WAR

“You know what It takes to be the best? You’ve got to say to yourself ‘I will do what nobody else is willing to do’.”. Chris McKay’s THE TOMORROW WAR premiered on Amazon Prime over the 4th of July weekend and is a thrilling, unexpected, and somewhat heartfelt sci-fi action film for an age longing for the next “Independence Day” spectacle.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Reveals How The Suicide Squad Paid Tribute To Chris Pratt On Set (The Marvel Actor Thinks It’s Hilarious)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s a given that there are a ton of big stars who are part of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The upcoming DCEU movie will feature the return of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, along with a massive cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson and Joel Kinnaman. But let’s talk about one of the smallest stars in the superhero movie. There was a rat performer on set and he was part of a funny tribute to Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt.
MoviesSlate

Chris Pratt, for the Love of God, Be Funny Again

Let’s not mince words: The Tomorrow War is the feel-bad movie of the year. Yes, it has the standard-issue upbeat ending in which the world is saved and a family is restored, but the journey there is a loud, gross, right-wing bummer that feels rewritten by about a dozen people with conflicting ideas about the film’s themes, story, and tone. But the movie’s most severe offense is the dogged persistence with which it squanders the considerable talents of its cast. The film is stacked with comedy veterans—Veep’s Sam Richardson, The Larry Sanders Show’s Mary Lynn Rajskub, Glow’s Betty Gilpin, and sketch comedian Mike Mitchell among them—but only Richardson is given comic material, and little of it is funny. Oscar winner J.K. Simmons appears to have spent way more time getting jacked at the gym than the writers did in crafting a coherent role for him to play. But the biggest surprise, and in some ways the film’s greatest disappointment, is the performance of Chris Pratt in the its leading role.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dune character posters offer a closer look at Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and more ahead of the new trailer on Thursday

Warner Bros. is getting fans ready for the new Dune trailer arriving on Thursday with 14 new character posters from the highly-anticipated adaptation. The studio released eight posters on Monday, featuring Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto, Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin's Gurney, Zendaya's Chani, Javier Bardem's Stilgar and Stellan Skarsgard's The Baron.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Jai Courtney Joins Chris Pratt in Amazon Thriller Series ‘Terminal List’

Jai Courtney has been cast in the Amazon series “The Terminal List” opposite Chris Pratt, Variety has learned. The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves. Courtney will appear in the recurring guest star role of Steve Horn, the billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries. Capstone is an enormously...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fun Throwback Video Shows Katherine Schwarzenegger Nearly Choosing Chris Evans As The Best Chris Before Meeting Pratt

Who says true love doesn’t exist? It certainly seems to in Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s case. The two have been married for two years and have been pretty much inseparable since. Before they met though, Schwarzenegger apparently almost chose another Chris over her now husband in The Great Chris Debate. Sorry, Chris Evans, but a fun throwback clearly shows Schwarzenegger choosing Pratt at the last minute - you almost had it, though!

Comments / 0

Community Policy