Newspaper: Homicides in Las Vegas-Area up 14% So Far in 2021

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas area has seen an increase in homicides the first half of this year, compared with the previous two years, a newspaper tally found. After a decrease in 2019, Clark County homicide cases rose 37% in 2020 and went up again in the first half of 2021, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday. There were 75 killings from January to June compared with 66 slayings in the first six months of last year, a 14% increase.

