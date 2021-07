SEATTLE, WA - MAY 3: Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto (R) talks with manager Scott Servais before a game. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) Entering July 18th, the Mariners sit one game back of the Athletics in the Wild card race. With the trade deadline coming up on the 30th it’s now or never to make a push for the playoffs this season. Jerry Dipoto has mentioned that they are looking for a right-handed bat that can help in the infield. Trea Turner can do that and much more. The acquisition of Turner could be the move that ends the horrendous 20-year playoff drought, and here’s why.