Broncos' Von Miller says he wants to play until he's nearly 40: 'That's what I have on my heart'

Von Miller is always happy to heap praise on his teammates and team, but according to him, that is even more so the case this year. “This is the best team we’ve been able to field in a long time,” Miller said during an interview with Mike Klis, ahead of an appearance at the 2021 MLB All-Star game. “The offense is going to be ridiculous. We’ve got Courtland [Sutton], Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Albert [Okwuegbunam] — I don’t want to go through the whole thing — Melvin Gordon and all these other big-time guys. The defense is just as stacked.”