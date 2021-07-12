Cancel
Broncos' Von Miller says he wants to play until he's nearly 40: 'That's what I have on my heart'

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVon Miller wasn't guaranteed to be part of the Denver Broncos this season, at least before the team exercised his 2021 option, guaranteeing the eight-time Pro Bowler $7 million for his 11th year in the NFL. But Miller is convinced he'll be playing somewhere well beyond this season, too, telling Mike Klis of Denver's 9News this week that he hopes to play at least another five to seven years. At 32, that means the former Super Bowl champion would potentially be suiting up until he's almost 40.

