Nationals select nine players on Day 2 of 2021 First-Year Player Draft
The Washington Nationals selected nine players on the second day of Major League Baseball’s 2021 First-Year Player Draft. The Nationals kicked off Monday’s action by selecting the 2021 Perfect Game/Rawlings National High School Player of the Year, outfielder Daylen Lile out of Trinity High School in Louisville, KY in the second round. He hit .550/.680/1.413 with 12 doubles, 12 triples, 18 home runs, 60 RBI, 41 walks, seven strikeouts and 66 runs scored during his senior season. Lile was named a First Team All-America by Baseball America following the 2021 season and for the second consecutive year (2020, 2021) was named Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kentucky.curlyw.mlblogs.com
