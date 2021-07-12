Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Cecil, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baltimore; Cecil; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harford County in northern Maryland Northwestern Cecil County in northeastern Maryland Northeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rock Springs to Fallston to 8 miles north of Cockeysville, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Aberdeen, Bel Air South, Bel Air North, Fallston, Riverside, Kingsville, Pleasant Hills, Jarrettsville, Rising Sun, West Nottingham, Octoraro, Richardsmere, Woodlawn, Conowingo, Rock Springs, Farmington, Pylesville, Port Deposit, Darlington and Fork. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

