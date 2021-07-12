Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Salem County in southern New Jersey Southwestern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Homeville to near Octoraro, moving east at 20 mph. Another storm was developing near Newark and could potentially become severe as well. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, Kennett Square, New Castle, Penns Grove, Oxford, West Grove, Newport, Arden, Homeville, Glen Roy, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville and Wilmington Manor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 0. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 1 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 5. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH