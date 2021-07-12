Parents Get Peppa Pig Piñata For Kid's Birthday Party, Backfires Terribly
These parents' hearts were definitely in the right place. However, even the most pure of intentions can end up resulting in gritty consequences. In this case, they endured a tough lesson in underestimating the emotional impact that getting a piñata of their kid's favorite cartoon character would have. Oddly enough, kids don't like seeing their beloved cartoon characters get smashed to smithereens.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0