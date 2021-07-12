Parents Get Peppa Pig Piñata For Kid's Birthday Party, Backfires Terribly

Uhhh this is TRUE! My son Cash says “daddy, bird, and come on” all with a British accent!. Since the pandemic hit, many parents have lifted screen time limits for their kids and it seems a lot of youngsters have been using their bonus time to watch more of the British cartoon “Peppa Pig.” So many of them are binge-watching the show that it’s led to a surprising side effect – they’re developing English accents. And it’s happening so much that there’s even a name for it, the so-called “Peppa Effect.”