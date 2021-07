The PGA Tour majors are done for the year, and now many of the top golfers will chase international glory when the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament tees off Thursday. The event at Kasumigaseki Country Club will be without top names Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who tested positive for COVID-19. But newly-minted Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa of the USA, Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Japanese hero and reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will be among many stars in the Olympics 2020 golf field in Saitama.