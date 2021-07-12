Cancel
Iowa State

Reynolds says Iowa will pay for troopers sent to border

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa will cover the cost of troopers sent to Texas to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico. The governor acknowledged Monday the state would fund the mission after the release of agreements showing the effort was taking place at “no cost to Texas.” Since Reynolds announced June 24 that she would join other Republican governors in sending forces to the border, she and other state officials have argued a multi-state agreement meant that Texas could reimburse Iowa for its expenses. However, the agreement released to The Associated Press states that Texas and Arizona asked other states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission” for the good of the country.

