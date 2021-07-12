Chance Of Thunderstorms Tuesday Night

After the storms roll out of the area, our weather will return to a dry and warm pattern. Highs will vary widely across the region today. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s near the Brainerd Lakes Area with much of northern Minnesota reaching the lower to mid 80s while the shorelines may stay in the 70s this afternoon. Expect sunshine and lower 80s tomorrow and Friday. The weekend looks dry with 70s and 80s.