Chance Of Thunderstorms Tuesday Night
Northwest Iowa — Thunderstorm chances return late Tuesday into Wednesday. While there is a very low chance at a stronger storm late Tuesday afternoon/evening, the better chance for thunderstorms arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The primary threat with this overnight line of storms will be damaging winds. Depending on how thunderstorms evolve through the morning hours, additional strong to severe thunderstorms may be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.kiwaradio.com
Comments / 0