Andrew Walling set to come to Mississippi State

Cover picture for the articleAn electric left hander from Mississippi State’s signee list looks to be on his way to Starkville. Eastern Oklahoma State College LHP Andrew Walling didn't hear his named called in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft as Bulldog fans everywhere sweated out his selection and impending decision and now the talented hurler seems to be on his way to school. While not yet official until the 20-round draft comes to a close on Tuesday afternoon, Walling gave a message to Bulldog fans immediately following Monday's selections.

