Kamphoff To Join Raider Football Team
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Braeden Kamphoff (Cleghorn, Iowa) has signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at Northwestern College in the fall. Kamphoff is a 5’11”, 250-pound athlete who completed his four-year career playing for the MMCRU football team. During his career he recorded 61.5 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery this past season. Offensively, Kamphoff accounted for 89 carries totaling 276 yards, and completed 19 passes for 207 yards. He was a Class A District 1 second team all-district honoree.kiwaradio.com
