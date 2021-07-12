Cancel
Orange City, IA

Kamphoff To Join Raider Football Team

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE CITY, Iowa — Braeden Kamphoff (Cleghorn, Iowa) has signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at Northwestern College in the fall. Kamphoff is a 5’11”, 250-pound athlete who completed his four-year career playing for the MMCRU football team. During his career he recorded 61.5 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery this past season. Offensively, Kamphoff accounted for 89 carries totaling 276 yards, and completed 19 passes for 207 yards. He was a Class A District 1 second team all-district honoree.

#Football Team#Northwestern College#Raider#American Football#Mmcru
