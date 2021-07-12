Cancel
Four Wildcats selected on Day Two of MLB Draft

By Jason Scheer
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Arizona Wildcats were selected on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, a day that spanned rounds 2-10. Outfielder Ryan Holgate was the first Wildcat off the board, going to the St. Louis Cardinals with the 70th overall selection. Next up was Branden Boissiere, who was also drafted as an outfielder; he was taken with the 82nd overall selection by the Washington Nationals. Outfielder Donta Williams continued the quick succession of Wildcats selected, going to the Baltimore Orioles with the 106th overall selection. The final Arizona selection of the day was left-handed pitcher Gil Luna, who was taken by the Chicago White Sox with the 275th overall pick.

