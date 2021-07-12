Musicians Freaking Out When Fans Sing Their Songs

Imagine the pressure of singing your favorite song in front of the musician who wrote it. These fans faced that exact moment and absolutely crushed it. At the 2015 Edgefest in Toronto, a fan joined Deftones onstage to sing Maynard James Keenan’s guest vocal on “The Passenger.” To share mic time with Chino Moreno is a tall order, but to do justice to MJK’s incredible vocals is another challenge entirely. Spectacularly, the fan sang Maynard’s part better than most professional guest singers could, and he got a tremendous reception from the festival crowd. Respect!