Three men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home. The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was shot in Heber City on Friday night. She died at a hospital. The child’s name was not released. Deputies say 34-year-old Christopher O’Connell was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.