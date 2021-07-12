StormTeam 3: Monitoring the Potential for Severe Weather on Wednesday

We are in a rare level 4 moderate risk for severe weather tonight. This heightened level of severe weather is generally only issued once every couple of years in our area. It denotes the potential for widespread, long-lived and intense storms. This is being issued with plenty of severe weather components all coming together across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Additionally, we have low pressure at the surface approaching from the west, with a stationary to warm front boundary expected to cross over our area late today. This along with very buoyant, humid and unstable air will set the stage for widespread severe weather. The main severe threat will be staged as supercells develop this afternoon over parts of northern Minnesota and track southeast. Now is the perfect time to download the CBS58 Ready Weather App. You can begin to watch the storms take shape upstream and get a good head's up for when they track our way. A great feature on the app is "future radar". When you select this it will show the future progression of the current storms on the map giving you a solid idea of placement and timing of storms moving in. The app is free for Apple and Android users. Not to mention it's a terrific way to get your severe weather alerts no matter where you are! The reason this is so critical is that the storm arrival time will be at night, making storms hard to spot with the eye or the reliance on any type of siren when indoors a bad idea.