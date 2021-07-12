Cancel
Environment

StormTeam 3: Monitoring the Potential for Severe Weather on Wednesday

By Aaron White
KIMT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong storm system is expected to build into the region for the middle of the week, and it will bring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to our area. Showers and storms will be likely across the area on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may become severe and produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even a few tornadoes will be possible. Aside from the severe weather threat, there is also a higher risk for heavy rainfall, as many locations could pick up over one inch of rain by the end of the day on Wednesday.

