Lawmakers gather for the 75th annual Midwestern Legislative Conference
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Conferences and conventions often move locations, and this year the Black Hills is hosting the 75th annual Midwestern Legislative Conference. “Being president I got the opportunity to choose the venue and Rapid City has been a perfect venue, the attendees have really enjoyed what we’ve been able to see in the Black Hills,” said Gary Cammack, majority leader of the South Dakota Senate and president of the Midwestern Legislative Conference.www.kotatv.com
